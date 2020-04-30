Log in
Industrial producer prices went down by 1.5% in March 2020

04/30/2020 | 03:28am EDT

Press release: 12.231-071/20

Vienna,2020-04-30 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 101.3 points in March 2020, representing a price decrease of 1.5% compared to March 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. In February 2020 and January 2020, the annual rates of change had been -0.7% and -0.3%, respectively. Thus, the industrial producer prices continued to decline in the first quarter of 2020. Between February 2020 and March 2020, the industrial producer price index fell significantly by 0.9%.

The industrial producer price index for the first quarter of 2020 declined by 0.3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in the first quarter 2020 was 0.9%.

The decrease of the industrial producer price index in March 2020 (-1.5%) was mainly due to falling prices in the energy sector (-5.2%) for intermediate goods (-2.3%). The prices for capital goods rose by 0.9% in March 2020 and those for consumer goods by 2.1%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 07:27:22 UTC
