Industrial producer prices went down by 1.5% in March 2020

Press release: 12.231-071/20

Vienna,2020-04-30 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 101.3 points in March 2020, representing a price decrease of 1.5% compared to March 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. In February 2020 and January 2020, the annual rates of change had been -0.7% and -0.3%, respectively. Thus, the industrial producer prices continued to decline in the first quarter of 2020. Between February 2020 and March 2020, the industrial producer price index fell significantly by 0.9%.

The industrial producer price index for the first quarter of 2020 declined by 0.3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in the first quarter 2020 was 0.9%.

The decrease of the industrial producer price index in March 2020 (-1.5%) was mainly due to falling prices in the energy sector (-5.2%) for intermediate goods (-2.3%). The prices for capital goods rose by 0.9% in March 2020 and those for consumer goods by 2.1%.

