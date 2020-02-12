Industrial production indices (IPI)

No. 36 /February 12, 2020 Domain: Industry INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION IN DECEMBER 2019 In December 2019 , industrial production decreased by 13.8% as gross series compared to the previous month and was down 0.1% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality.

, industrial production decreased by 13.8% as gross series and was down 0.1% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality. Compared to the same month of the previous year , industrial production fell by 3.4% as gross series and dropped 6.9% as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality.

In the 1.I-31.XII.2019 period , industrial production decreased by 2.3% as gross series compared to the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period. Monthly evolution of industrial production - January 2015-December 2019 - - series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality - 2015=100 130 120 110 100 90 80 Feb.18 Mar.18 Mar.15 Jul.15 Aug.15 Sep.15 Oct.15 Jan.16 Jun.16 Oct.16 Nov.16 Dec.16 Jan.17 Jun.17 Jan.18 Apr.18 Sep.18 Jan.19 Apr.19 May.19 Jun.19 Jul.19 Jan.15 Feb.15 Apr.15 May.15 Jun.15 Nov.15 Dec.15 Feb.16 Mar.16 Apr.16 May.16 Jul.16 Aug.16 Sep.16 Feb.17 Mar.17 Apr.17 May.17 Jul.17 Aug.17 Sep.17 Oct.17 Nov.17 Dec.17 May.18 Jun.18 Jul.18 Aug.18 Oct.18 Nov.18 Dec.18 Feb.19 Mar.19 Aug.19 Sep.19 Oct.19 Nov.19 Dec.19 Total industry Mining and quarrying Manufacturing Electricity The data of the graph in xls format In December 2019, industrial production (the gross series) decreased by 13.8% compared to the previous month due to drops in manufacturing (-18.7%) and mining and quarrying (-2.9%). The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 15.2%. Industrial production (the series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality) was down 0.1% from the previous month due to falls in mining and quarrying (-2.2%)and manufacturing (-1.2%).The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply was up 2.7%.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, industrial production (the gross series) fell by 3.4% due to drops in the three industrial sectors: the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-9.1%),mining and quarrying (-2.4%)and manufacturing (-2.2%). Industrial production (the series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality) decreased by 6.9% due to the falls reported for the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-9.6%),manufacturing (-4.8%)and mining and quarrying (-2.4%). In the 1.I-31.XII.2019period, industrial production (the gross series) was down 2.3% from the 1.I-31.XII.2018 period due to drops in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-4.2%), mining and quarrying (-2.7%) and manufacturing (-1.9%). Industrial Production Indices, for the total and by section of industry - percentages - Industrial Production Index - IPI December 2019 1.I-31.XII.2019/ compared to: 1.I-31.XII.2018 November 2019 December 2018 TOTAL G 86.2 96.6 97.7 S 99.9 93.1 - Mining and quarrying G 97.1 97.6 97.3 S 97.8 97.6 - Manufacturing G 81.3 97.8 98.1 S 98.8 95.2 - Electricity G 115.2 90.9 95.8 S 102.7 90.4 - G = gross series; S = series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality The data of the table in xls format Additional information: The industrial production index (IPI) is a volume index and measures the evolution of the results of industrial activities in one period compared to another.

The industrial production indices describe the evolution of industry overall, by CANE Rev. 2 sections (mining and quarrying, manufacturing, the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply) and divisions, as well as by main industrial groupings.

The indices are calculated on the basis of a sample of representative products that are grouped into 718 CPSA 2015 elementary subclasses, for which quantitative data regarding the production achieved are recorded. The aggregation of the primary indices is done through a system of successive weightings; the first aggregated indices are those at the CANE Rev. 2 subclass level, and the next levels are determined as a weighted arithmetic mean of the indices of the immediately lower level.

Beside the gross indices of industrial production, indices that are adjusted by number of working days and seasonality are also calculated on a monthly basis, through the regressive method, using the JDEMETRA+ v2.2.0 software package (the TRAMO/SEATS method).

For an accurate interpretation of the indicators, please see the Methodological explanations attached to the press release on the homepage. For more information, see the TEMPO online database of the NIS (the data for December 2019 will be available as of 12 February 2020), the Industry Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 21 February 2020) and the Monthly Statistical Bulletin (date of issue 26 February 2020). Comparative data at EU level can be obtained from the Eurostat press release which comes out on Wednesday, 12 February 2020, and which can be accessed at the following address: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main. The next press release on industrial production indices will be issued on Thursday, 12 March 2020. Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view Communication Directorate E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro Tel: +4021 3181869