Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Climb After Steep Declines Thursday -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies climbed following Thursday's rout.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival and American Airlines - some of the worst-performing stocks this year as tourism ground to a halt - all rose more than 12%.

Boeing, one of the worst performers in Thursday's decline, gained 9.3%, lifting the Dow. Hertz, whose shares have been on a wild ride this week, gained more than 35% after the bankrupt auto rental company said it wants to sell as much as $1 billion in stock to take advantage of its recent rally.

American Airlines said Friday that it planned to pledge its loyalty program as collateral for a $4.75 billion government loan as it seeks to shore up capital to manage through the coronavirus pandemic. American, which is the first to provide details of the terms it is discussing with the government, expects second-quarter revenue to be down about 90%.

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair said on Friday that they have launched a legal action against the U.K. government's 14-day quarantine policy. The airlines said they want the government to re-adopt its previous quarantine policy introduced on March 10, where quarantine is limited to passengers from "high risk" countries. The new 14-day policy came into effect on Monday. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.41% 16.74 Delayed Quote.-49.86%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 11.48% 189.51 Delayed Quote.-37.56%
EASYJET PLC 5.89% 805 Delayed Quote.-46.63%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 4.79% 275.5 Delayed Quote.-57.94%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 18.84% 20.5 Delayed Quote.-70.47%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 11.06 Delayed Quote.-24.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pUtilities Shares Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pCommunications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pTechnology Shares Climb Amid Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:41pBanks, Real Estate Stocks Lead the Market Higher -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe government confirmed Estonia's views on the revision of the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Directive
PU
05:38pGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA : The government supports the European Union's economic recovery plan
PU
05:37pConsumer Shares Move Higher as Americans Grow More Optimistic -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:33pHealth Care Shares Rise; Coronavirus Worries Continue -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:31pIndustrials Climb After Steep Declines Thursday -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:29pMaterials Shares Rebound Following Thursday's Rout -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Advances Late-Stage Development of its Vaccine against COVID-19
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA AT $1,000: too much too soon for some analysts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group