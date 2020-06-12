Industrials Climb After Steep Declines Thursday -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies climbed following Thursday's rout.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival and American Airlines - some of the worst-performing stocks this year as tourism ground to a halt - all rose more than 12%.

Boeing, one of the worst performers in Thursday's decline, gained 9.3%, lifting the Dow. Hertz, whose shares have been on a wild ride this week, gained more than 35% after the bankrupt auto rental company said it wants to sell as much as $1 billion in stock to take advantage of its recent rally.

American Airlines said Friday that it planned to pledge its loyalty program as collateral for a $4.75 billion government loan as it seeks to shore up capital to manage through the coronavirus pandemic. American, which is the first to provide details of the terms it is discussing with the government, expects second-quarter revenue to be down about 90%.

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair said on Friday that they have launched a legal action against the U.K. government's 14-day quarantine policy. The airlines said they want the government to re-adopt its previous quarantine policy introduced on March 10, where quarantine is limited to passengers from "high risk" countries. The new 14-day policy came into effect on Monday.

