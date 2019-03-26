Log in
Industrials Climb Amid Optimism for Growth -- Industrials Roundup

03/26/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies climbed as sentiment shifted amid optimism for economic growth.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's composite manufacturing index declined to 10 in March from 16 in February. Despite the slowdown, the index was still in expansionary territory.

Congressional investigators examining the Federal Aviation Administration's safety certification of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX aircraft also are questioning why it has taken months to complete a safety fix initially described to pilots and airlines in November. With a Senate Commerce subcommittee slated to kick off Capitol Hill hearings Wednesday about Boeing's grounded jet model, lawmakers plan to examine the timeline that regulators and the plane maker have relied on to develop and test software changes for a suspect stall-prevention system.

Shares in Airbus rose after the plane maker signed a mega-deal with China on Monday during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Paris.

