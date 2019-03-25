Industrials Climb as Focus Remains on Airplane Makers -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies moved higher amid continued focus on plane makers. Airbus and China Aviation Supplies Holding Co. have signed an agreement for the purchase of 300 aircraft, Airbus said Monday. The agreement comprises 290 A320 Family and 10 A350 XWB aircraft. China will need some 7,400 new passenger and freighter planes in the next 20 years, according to Airbus estimates, or about 19% of the world's total demand. Ethiopian Airlines' chief executive said a stall-prevention system on Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX appears to have activated on a jet that crashed earlier this month--the first time an aviation official familiar with the flight has specifically said that the system could have been switched on during the accident. Separately, the U.S. Department of Transportation has set up a panel to review FAA certification of the Boeing 737 MAX. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell in February, as the pace of growth from employment-related indicators slowed while production-related indicators modestly improved.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com