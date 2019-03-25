Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Climb as Focus Remains on Airplane Makers -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 05:13pm EDT

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies moved higher amid continued focus on plane makers. Airbus and China Aviation Supplies Holding Co. have signed an agreement for the purchase of 300 aircraft, Airbus said Monday. The agreement comprises 290 A320 Family and 10 A350 XWB aircraft. China will need some 7,400 new passenger and freighter planes in the next 20 years, according to Airbus estimates, or about 19% of the world's total demand. Ethiopian Airlines' chief executive said a stall-prevention system on Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX appears to have activated on a jet that crashed earlier this month--the first time an aviation official familiar with the flight has specifically said that the system could have been switched on during the accident. Separately, the U.S. Department of Transportation has set up a panel to review FAA certification of the Boeing 737 MAX. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell in February, as the pace of growth from employment-related indicators slowed while production-related indicators modestly improved.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pApple to launch a new credit card with Goldman. Are the perks worth it?
RE
05:36pApple News+ offers variety, but WSJ holds back on business stories
RE
05:25pUtilities Shares Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Shares Slip; AT&T, Viacom Renew Contract -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pTechnology Shares Fall Amid Global Growth Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:20pUPDATE : ‘I'm ME, Not MEAT' Billboard Now Up in Honor of Slaughtered Cow
PU
05:20pFinancials Fall as Treasury Yields Continue to Slide -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pConsumer Shares Rise; Nike Is in Focus in Avenatti Charges -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
3GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Apple, Apax, Boeing, Daimler
4Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
5HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.