Industrials Climb on Optimism for Trade Deals -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose on optimism about trade. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said bilateral talks with the Trump administration toward a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement kicked off in earnest Wednesday, and she reiterated her optimism about success now that issues related automobiles are largely resolved. The U.S. struck a deal with Mexico this week and has charted a path to resolve its tariff fight with China. Meanwhile, U.S. corporate profits boomed in the second quarter, boosted by large tax cuts and stronger economic growth than initially reported. The Commerce Department said its broadest measure of profits across the U.S. economy rose 16.1% from the second quarter a year earlier, the largest year-over-year gain in six years. Kansas City Southern shares were higher after the stock was upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen.

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com