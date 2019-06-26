Log in
Industrials Continue Strong Run Despite Pullback in Goods Orders -- Update

06/26/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

By Michael Wursthorn

Industrial stocks withstood Wednesday's gloomy durable goods report for May, with investors snapping up the sector's stalwarts.

Shares of industrial manufacturing firms rose Wednesday, sending the Industrial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund higher for the first time in four trading sessions, rising 0.2%. The gains followed new data showing an increase in demand for long-lasting capital goods even as overall orders for durable goods declined by 1.3%, pulled lower by commercial aircraft orders after Boeing Co.'s problems with the 737 Max.

Investors had feared trade tensions and slowing growth elsewhere in the world would eventually hurt U.S. companies, but the latest data suggest businesses remain comfortable buying big-ticket items, Paul Ashworth, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to clients.

That has helped the sector, which includes everything from aerospace manufacturers to trading companies, continue its strong performance. Industrial stocks are up 19% this year, putting it among the S&P 500's better-performing sectors. The Industrial SPDR fund is also up 19% so far this year, outpacing the broad index's 16% rise.

That has been powered by large firms like Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Caterpillar Inc. and Emerson Electric Co., which all added at least 0.9% Wednesday. The report showed that new orders for nondefense capital goods grew 0.4% from April, a sign that companies like GE and Caterpillar should continue to see healthy demand for their products.

But diverging fortunes among the sector's cohorts could weigh on further gains across the group, as airfreight firms, airliners and even smaller industrial manufacturers are all lagging behind the market.

Smaller industrial stocks tracked within the S&P Small Cap 600 index are up 15% this year, behind their bigger cohorts and the S&P 500. Airfreight firms are up just 1.6% after shedding 10% so far this quarter following steep declines in shares of FedEx Corp. So far, bigger is still better when it comes to industrials' performance.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.04% 26536.82 Delayed Quote.13.81%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7627.05087 Delayed Quote.19.93%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.32% 7909.971271 Delayed Quote.18.83%
S&P 500 -0.12% 2913.78 Delayed Quote.17.49%
