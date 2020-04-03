Industrials Down After Dire March Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after U.S. payrolls shrank by the largest increment in March since the onset of the Great Recession.

The data was the clearest indication yet of the devastating toll that the sudden shutdown of most major U.S. population centers in early-to-midMarch is having on economic growth.

In other data, "we've been still seeing remnants of the strong economy," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"But there's a line of demarcation of 'before and after.'

The question for the market is: how long is this going to last. An aircraft lessor withdrew an order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets Friday, the latest in a series of cancellations resulting from the coronavirus outbreak and the prolonged effort to win permission for the plane to resume commercial service.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com