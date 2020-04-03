Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Down After Dire March Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 05:38pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after U.S. payrolls shrank by the largest increment in March since the onset of the Great Recession.

The data was the clearest indication yet of the devastating toll that the sudden shutdown of most major U.S. population centers in early-to-midMarch is having on economic growth.

In other data, "we've been still seeing remnants of the strong economy," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"But there's a line of demarcation of 'before and after.'

The question for the market is: how long is this going to last. An aircraft lessor withdrew an order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets Friday, the latest in a series of cancellations resulting from the coronavirus outbreak and the prolonged effort to win permission for the plane to resume commercial service.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:41pAlabama Agriculture Remains Essential During Stay-Home Order
PU
06:41pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : Farm Bureau Asks Ag Secretary to Provide Relief to Cattle Producers
PU
06:41pPolicy watch
PU
06:35pU.S. not negotiating with Saudi Arabia, Russia; wants them to reach oil deal - source
RE
06:27pOPEC+ debates biggest-ever oil cut, awaits U.S. efforts
RE
06:26pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : What To Do During a Distillers Grains Shortage
PU
06:21pEXPLAINER : Antitrust law won't get in the way of U.S. acting to raise oil prices
RE
06:16pMURKOWSKI : Opening Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Storage Is A Good Step
PU
06:13pOccidental names new CFO in latest management change
RE
06:06pSTATUS OF THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE AFCFTA IN WEST AFRICA : Significant progress thanks to the support of the ECA and its partners
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines apply for U.S. payroll grants for crisis help
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon to delay Prime Day event due to coronavirus, outlines cloud risks
3ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES : Changes its Annual Shareholders Meeting to a..
4BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : to Report First Quarter 2020 Earnings on April 16th
5Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Segmented by Product and Geographic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group