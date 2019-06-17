Industrials Down After Empire State Survey -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly after weak factory data and ahead of a policy update from the Federal Reserve midweek. A measure of manufacturing activity in New York state, the Empire State Manufacturing Survey's general business conditions index, fell by the most on record in June. A series of weak economic data has spurred bets that the Fed would soon attempt to save the U.S. economic expansion by cutting rates. Most observers are, in the words of Nomura Securities, "looking for signs of more accommodative policy" in the Fed's Wednesday policy statement. "Although we expect no change in the Fed's target range for the federal funds rate, we do expect a June meeting that sets up a July rate cut...as the Fed navigates a US economy facing slowing growth and mounting downside risks," said economists at Nomura, in a note to clients. General Electric Aviation should secure more than $35 billion in engines and services deals, said David Joyce, the head of the aviation unit.

