Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Down After Empire State Survey -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly after weak factory data and ahead of a policy update from the Federal Reserve midweek. A measure of manufacturing activity in New York state, the Empire State Manufacturing Survey's general business conditions index, fell by the most on record in June. A series of weak economic data has spurred bets that the Fed would soon attempt to save the U.S. economic expansion by cutting rates. Most observers are, in the words of Nomura Securities, "looking for signs of more accommodative policy" in the Fed's Wednesday policy statement. "Although we expect no change in the Fed's target range for the federal funds rate, we do expect a June meeting that sets up a July rate cut...as the Fed navigates a US economy facing slowing growth and mounting downside risks," said economists at Nomura, in a note to clients. General Electric Aviation should secure more than $35 billion in engines and services deals, said David Joyce, the head of the aviation unit.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02pUtilities Down As Momentum Traders Sell Ahead Of Fed - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:01pCommunications Services Up on Facebook Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:59pTech Up as Huawei Nerves Subside -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:58pFinancials Down Ahead of Fed -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:56pConsumer Cos Flat on Mixed View of Growth -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:55pHealth Care up After Pfizer Deal -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:49pPGA TOUR : Titleist unveils more new irons at the 2019 Travelers Championship
PU
04:46pMexican court orders arrest of ex-Pemex boss pending graft trial
RE
04:37pIndustrials Down After Empire State Survey -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:32pMONEYGRAM : Announces Strategic Partnership with Ripple
PR
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : New blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4OCI NV : OCI : N.V. and ADNOC to form Joint Venture, Creating New Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Leader
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : to set up 50 billion euro bad bank in revamp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About