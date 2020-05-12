Industrials Down After Fauci Warning -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after warnings from NIAID head Anthony Fauci about the dangers of premature economic reopening.

Boeing said its jetliner order book slipped below 5,000 for the first time in seven years as customers canceled more deals for 737 MAX jets. The aerospace giant scrubbed another 108 MAX jets from its backlog and downgraded the status of deals for another 101 planes because of airlines' weakening financial health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as reported earlier.

Shares of Boeing are still up sharply since the low watermark in mid-March but remain deep in bear-market territory.

