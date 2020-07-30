Industrials Down After Jobless Claims, Covid Case Data - Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as an up-tick in Covid-19 case growth and new jobless claims in the U.S. weighed on risk appetite.

The Commerce Department said U.S. gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced across the economy, fell at a record 33% annual rate in the second quarter, or a 9.5% drop compared with the prior quarter.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits increased by 867,000 to 17 million in the week ended July 18, ending a downward trend that started in mid-May. Losses in economically cyclical sectors were limited by the Federal Reserve's midweek pledge to retain support for financial markets.

"Chairman Powell's rhetoric was perhaps a bit more dovish than expected, and certainly kept the bed warm for risk markets, with no sign of Fed concern about any negative ramifications," said John Vail, chief global strategist for Nikko Asset Management, in a note to clients.

Airbus shares ticked up even after the European plane maker said it swung to a net loss in its second quarter and warned that first-half commercial aircraft deliveries had halved compared with a year ago.

United Parcel Service shares rallied more than 14% to an all-time high after the package-delivery giant rode a pandemic-fueled surge in e-commerce to a 13% jump in revenue in the latest quarter, and as its new chief executive said UPS has room to raise rates on retailers relying on its network.

