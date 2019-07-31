Industrials Down After Powell Comments -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday's rate cut may not be the beginning of a series of moves.

The Fed's reluctance to hint at more cuts could be a good sign for the economy, according to one strategist. "The whole rationale behind that was they'd be necessary because economy was slowing," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at the Commonwealth Financial Network. "If the economy is not slowing then further cuts won't be necessary."

Mr. McMillan said the Fed made it clear that it was responding to growing risks of a U.S. slowdown rather than to an actual slowdown. Mr. Powell said a slowdown in global manufacturing activity appeared to be more drastic than the central bank had anticipated. The most imminent risk to the global economic picture is likely Brexit, according to Mr. McMillan. "A significant part of U.S. corporate profits come from abroad, and anything that rattles global economy could have a knock-on effect in the U.S.," said Mr. McMillan.

Shares of one global U.S. manufacturer, General Electric, were more or less flat after the beleaguered conglomerate reported a second-quarter loss and flat sales, but boosted its full-year financial targets. GE also said its finance chief, Jamie Miller, will be leaving her role and the company is beginning a search for a replacement.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com