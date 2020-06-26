Industrials Down After Reports Of Rising U.S. Covid Cases -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply as a spike in infections stirred worries about the outlook for economic growth.

"Expectations remain high that the country might face regional lockdowns and not a state-wide reversal of reopening plans," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA.

Jason Industries, which makes seats for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, John Deere tractors and others, has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, planning to cut about $250 million from its balance sheet.

