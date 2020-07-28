Industrials Down After Weak Round Of Earnings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after a weak round of earnings.

Manufacturing conglomerate 3M posted a sharp second-quarter sales drop in its latest quarter as many of its customers in factories, offices and dentists remained closed, offsetting gains from high demand for N95 masks and home-improvement supplies.

Photography concern Eastman Kodak will receive a $765 million government loan under the Defense Production Act, the first of its kind, drawing on its manufacturing expertise to expedite production of a range of drugs.

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor said it was facing a second consecutive year of losses topping $6 billion because of the coronavirus pandemic's hit to car sales. Harley-Davidson's sales fell again as the motorcycle maker continues to cut costs and reorient its business around fewer models and simpler factories.

