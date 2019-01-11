Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Down Ahead Of Earnings - Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly ahead of the official start to fourth-quarter earnings season next week. Analysts have "slashed" targets for quarterly earnings, which could lessen pressure on the stock market, according to one strategist.

"You go into an earnings season with lowered expectations and, the fact is, it tends to set the stage for positive surprises," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40pWall Street's five-day rally flickers out as earnings near
RE
04:35pEconomists Grapple With Industry's 'Reputation for Hostility' Toward Women--Update
DJ
04:31pIndustrials Down Ahead Of Earnings - Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:29pMaterials Down as Risk Appetite Wanes - Materials Roundup
DJ
04:27pCorporate investments in EV startups
RE
04:27pEnergy Down On Mixed Energy Commodity Prices - Energy Roundup
DJ
04:25pU.S. Government Bonds Rise on Low Inflation Data
DJ
04:23pNineteen Central Bankers Walk Into a Bar...
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:12pWhite House Contemplates Weeks More of Shutdown
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : sustainably cut costs in 2018, CFO says
4BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : European Subsidiary Challenged Over Insolvency..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.