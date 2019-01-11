Industrials Down Ahead Of Earnings - Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly ahead of the official start to fourth-quarter earnings season next week. Analysts have "slashed" targets for quarterly earnings, which could lessen pressure on the stock market, according to one strategist.

"You go into an earnings season with lowered expectations and, the fact is, it tends to set the stage for positive surprises," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

