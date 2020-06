Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid fears that the continued spread of Covid-19 in many states and nations.

The International Monetary Fund slashed its outlook for global growth, which it now expects to shrink by a stunning 4.9% in 2020, while coronavirus case counts continued to mount, rattling economic confidence in the three most populous U.S. states and several of the world's most populous nations.

