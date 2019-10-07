Industrials Down Amid Nerves On US-China Talks -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outcome of U.S.-Chinese negotiations.

General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp is determined to turn the conglomerate around without dismantling it, as many analysts anticipated he would, The Wall Street Journal reported. Separately, GE said it was freezing its pension plan for about 20,000 U.S. workers and offering pension buyouts to 100,000 former employees, as it attempts to chip away at one of its biggest liabilities.

Osram Licht was volatile as traders bet that Austrian chip maker AMS would make another attempt to buy the German lighting-products maker after its $4.9 billion bid was rejected.

