Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Down Amid Nerves On US-China Talks -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outcome of U.S.-Chinese negotiations.

General Electric Chief Executive Larry Culp is determined to turn the conglomerate around without dismantling it, as many analysts anticipated he would, The Wall Street Journal reported. Separately, GE said it was freezing its pension plan for about 20,000 U.S. workers and offering pension buyouts to 100,000 former employees, as it attempts to chip away at one of its biggest liabilities.

Osram Licht was volatile as traders bet that Austrian chip maker AMS would make another attempt to buy the German lighting-products maker after its $4.9 billion bid was rejected.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47pHealth Care Down Slightly As Traders Hedge On Regulatory Outlook -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:44pTRUMP : There's a chance of something 'substantial' in China trade talks
RE
04:41pStocks fall, dollar rises as investors worry about trade
RE
04:41pStocks fall, dollar rises as investors worry about trade
RE
04:35pIndustrials Down Amid Nerves On US-China Talks -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:32pMaterials Down Ahead Of Trade Talks -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:29pCanadian dollar keeps to narrow range as oil rally fades
RE
04:25pWall Street falls amid caution on U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
04:22pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Has Secured a Tremendous Victory For American Farmers and Businesses With New Japan Trade Agreements
PU
04:17pGOVERNMENT OF BAHAMAS : Continues to Monitor Oil Spill at Equinor
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
3SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time
4GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Upcoming Glyphosate Trial for Bayer's Monsanto Postponed -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group