Industrials Down Amid Trade, Growth Nerves -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid renewed nerves about global growth. Some economists warn that the U.S. decision to back off a recent tariff threat to Mexico does not mean that the Trump administration is reducing its reliance on the protectionist tactic. "The Mexico threat was a small part of the trade war escalation, and was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in a note to clients. "The core story is that the twists and turns in the trade war are now steadily eroding business confidence and spending."

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com