Industrials Down As Boeing Weighs -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as more concerns about Boeing's handling of safety issues with its 737 MAX jet surfaced. A senior Boeing Co. pilot told a colleague he unintentionally misled federal regulators about a key system on the plane maker's 737 MAX, according to a transcript of instant messages reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

In the exchange, from 2016, Mark Forkner, then Boeing's chief technical pilot for the MAX, and a colleague named Patrik Gustavsson appeared to be discussing the plane maker's modification of a flight-control system known as MCAS so that it worked in low-speed situations, with increased power.

That flight-control system was later implicated in the two fatal MAX crashes, one in Ethiopia and one in Indonesia. At one stage, Boeing's shares had incurred their biggest two-day percentage loss since March, when the second MAX crash happened.

Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning machinery makers Johnson Controls and Ingersoll Rand are among the companies where adjustments associated with Environmental Social and Governance reforms have the most commercial implications, said strategists at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

