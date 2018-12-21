Industrials Down As Growth Fears Spread To Aerospace - Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as investors positioned themselves for a slowdown in global growth.

Defense contractors were weak as President Donald Trump threatened a prolonged government shutdown. Shares of Boeing, which had hitherto held strong during a rout for other manufacturers because of strength in jet orders, are teetering near the flat line for 2018 to date.

Nissan Motor's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's chances of bail were derailed Friday when prosecutors cited new suspicions that he shifted personal losses on financial-crisis era derivative contracts to Nissan.

Former Alstom Power executive Nicholas Reynolds was found guilty in the U.K. on charges of conspiracy to corrupt regarding contracts with the Lithuanian government worth about $273.5 million.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com