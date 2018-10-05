Log in
Industrials Down As Higher Yields Offset Strong Jobs Report - Industrials Roundup

10/05/2018 | 04:26pm EDT

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell slightly as an increase in Treasury yields offset the positive implications of a strong jobs report.

The U.S. unemployment rate declined to 3.7% in September, according to the Labor Department, the lowest level in any month since 1969.

Shares of General Electric rose after reports that new Chief Executive Lawrence Culp had signed a contract with tens of millions of dollars of potential compensation tied to stock performance.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

