Industrials Down As JPMorgan Withdraws GE Price Target -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as analysts continued to warn about grim prospects for General Electric.

Shares of conglomerate GE fell after influential JP Morgan analyst Steve Tusa withdrew his price target on the company, saying there was "little equity value" in GE's suite of businesses, and saying the sum of the parts was likely worth less than $5 a share.

The pandemic's chilling effect on global air travel has battered GE and other companies in the aerospace business, including Boeing, whose shares also fell Monday.

In the second quarter, Italy's gross domestic product decreased by 13% compared with the previous quarter, a slightly steeper decline than indicated in a preliminary estimate.

