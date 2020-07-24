Log in
Industrials Down As Tensions Between The U.S., China Rise -- Industrials Roundup

07/24/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as tensions between the U.S. and China rose, and as the Senate adjourned without a deal on the second round of economic stimulus.

Beijing ordered the shutdown of the U.S. Consulate in the city of Chengdu, describing the move as a "legitimate and necessary response" after the U.S. this week ordered Beijing to vacate its consulate in Houston.

Shares of Honeywell International fell after the manufacturing conglomerate posted a 19% decline in second-quarter sales as the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic hurt its aerospace business, offsetting rising demand for N95 face masks and other protective gear.

European Union leaders agreed on a $2.06 trillion spending package aimed at containing an unprecedented economic downturn by resorting to new measures that could ultimately deepen the bloc's economic integration.

European jettmaker Airbus agreed with Spain and France to change some financial-support agreements, in an attempt to bring an end to a yearslong trade dispute with the U.S.

Electrolux Professional posted a second-quarter net loss as the coronavirus pandemic crimped demand for food-and-beverage equipment.

Remington Arms' discussions with the Navajo Nation over a potential bankruptcy sale of the firearms manufacturer have fallen through, leaving the company still searching for a buyer and struggling with debt, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.07% 63.93 Real-time Quote.-49.97%
ELECTROLUX AB -0.51% 167.25 Delayed Quote.-26.88%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. -2.80% 149.43 Delayed Quote.-13.15%
