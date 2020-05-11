Log in
Industrials Down On Dire Economic Readings -- Industrials Roundup

05/11/2020 | 04:59pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as economic surveys continued to disappoint.

An index measuring employment trends in the U.S. plummeted in April to a 37-year low as the job market deteriorated rapidly amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Conference Board said in a report Monday.

Indexes of economically sensitive small-cap stocks, where the industrial sector has a disproportionately large weighting, have risen more than large-cap peers during the recovery from March lows but the small-cap rally may now be running out of steam, according to one brokerage.

"We do think we are range-bound until we see a line of sight for better GDP growth and a vaccine," said strategists at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

