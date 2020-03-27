Log in
Industrials Down On Fears Stimulus Will Not Counteract Economic Impact Of Coronavirus -- Industrials Roundup

03/27/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid fears that even the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus measures unleashed this week would not be enough to cushion the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. economy.

"In a matter of weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has upended the global economy, financial markets, and our daily lives," said strategists at Swiss bank UBS's Global Wealth Management's chief investment office, in a note to clients.

"Efforts to stem the spread of the virus - from social distancing measures to government-mandated business shutdowns - have had devastating economic consequences."

President Donald Trump said he was ordering General Motors to start making ventilators amid a dispute between his administration and the auto maker over a contract to build the machines.

The president criticized GM and its leadership, saying in a series of Twitter posts that the company had initially said it could supply 40,000 ventilators, but then later said it could only make 6,000 available by late April.

Shares of aerospace giant Boeing, which is set to emerge as a big winner of the coronavirus stimulus package despite rejecting direct tax-payer assistance, gave back some of their recent gains.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

