Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Down On Global Slowdown Fears -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 04:53pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as investors braced for a global recession stemming from trade and travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of General Electric fell for the eighth straight session after JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa, whose skeptical view of the company has been very influential on the stock market, warned that head-count statistics in the industrial conglomerate's annual report did not bode well for its cost-control plans.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -3.27% 10.95 Delayed Quote.1.43%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.30% 126.64 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
05:19pNew Zealand Exports to China Rose by a Third in January
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10pUtilities Down As Investors Return to Tech Sector On Volatile Session -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:09pCommunications Services Down On Risk Aversion -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pTech Up As Sector Correction Draws Bargain Hunters -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:07pFinancials Down As 10-Year Treasury Yield Hits New Record Low -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:05pConsumer Cos Down As Nestle Asks Employees to Postpone International Travel -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:57pMicrosoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact
RE
04:54pWall Street falls more slowly as investors parse coronavirus fears
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices drop to lowest in more than a year as coronavirus spreads
2Stocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Profit rise lifts Peugeot shares ahead of Fiat merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group