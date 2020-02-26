Industrials Down On Global Slowdown Fears -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as investors braced for a global recession stemming from trade and travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of General Electric fell for the eighth straight session after JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa, whose skeptical view of the company has been very influential on the stock market, warned that head-count statistics in the industrial conglomerate's annual report did not bode well for its cost-control plans.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com