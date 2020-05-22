Industrials Down On Session, Up On Week Amid Reopening Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell slightly on the session but remained significantly higher on the week, amid growing optimism about the reopening of the U.S. economy.

"What you're seeing in New York and even in California is more of the restrictions being lifted albeit very much in phases," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "Right now, America across the board is open; now we watch to see whether or not cases can remain contained."

Shares of tractor and combine maker Deere fell after it cut its 2020 profit projections, saying the coronavirus pandemic will intensify a years long slump in agricultural equipment sales, as farmers further reduce spending amid lower demand for their crops and livestock.

