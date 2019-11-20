Industrials Down On Trade-Deal Doubts -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid fears that the U.S. and China would not cement the "phase one" trade deal that both sides had anticipated.

Since a deal was touted in October, shares of cyclical and export-oriented sectors have risen steadily.

General Motors filed a federal racketeering lawsuit Wednesday against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, accusing it of corrupting union negotiations in an unusual legal dispute between crosstown rivals, as reported earlier.

Emirates Airline is reducing its order for Boeing's 777X jet and buying the smaller 787 Dreamliner instead, in the latest setback for the U.S. manufacturer's newest plane.

Canadian National Railway is pushing for the government to arbitrate contract negotiations that triggered a strike Tuesday.

