Industrials Down On Trade-War Fears -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid more casualty reports from the trade war.

Lighting-equipment maker Acuity Brands fell after it said the trade war in general, and tariffs in particular, were hampering demand for its products.

Separately, a new front of the trade war may have opened up. The U.S. is entitled to levy tariffs on $7.5 billion of exports from the European Union over the bloc's subsidies to Airbus, the World Trade Organization said.

Wednesday's decision marks the biggest arbitration award ever issued by the trade regulator and concludes part of a 15-year battle over support programs for aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing.

