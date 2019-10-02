Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Down On Trade-War Fears -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid more casualty reports from the trade war.

Lighting-equipment maker Acuity Brands fell after it said the trade war in general, and tariffs in particular, were hampering demand for its products.

Separately, a new front of the trade war may have opened up. The U.S. is entitled to levy tariffs on $7.5 billion of exports from the European Union over the bloc's subsidies to Airbus, the World Trade Organization said.

Wednesday's decision marks the biggest arbitration award ever issued by the trade regulator and concludes part of a 15-year battle over support programs for aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41pGlobal stocks fall to lowest in month on U.S. growth worries
RE
04:40pWall Street tumbles as trade war threatens U.S. economy
RE
04:35pGlobal stocks fall to lowest in month on U.S. growth worries
RE
04:29pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Joint Statement from the President of the United States and the President of the Republic of Finland
PU
04:28pIndustrials Down On Trade-War Fears -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:25pMaterials Down On Trade, Brexit Tensions -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:22pEnergy Down After Oil Inventory Report -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pITIF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION F : Applauds WTO Airbus Ruling
PU
04:12pTSX falls  0.83 percent to 16,310.97
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Website that allowed Huawei phones to install Google apps taken down
3STOXX 600 : U.S. wins backing for $7.5 billion of tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash
4Oil slides 2% as U.S. inventories build, weak economic data weighs
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Facebook, Nike, GM, UPS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group