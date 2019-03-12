Industrials Down as Boeing Weighs -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid concerns about the effects of a fatal plane crash on demand for Boeing jets. Boeing shares fell even as the aerospace giant said it was making a significant software change to a flight-control system in the new 737 MAX aircraft implicated in last year's Lion Air crash, a fix that comes amid growing world-wide unease about the aircraft's safety following a second crash of the model. Several nations, including China, Singapore and Indonesia, have grounded all such models flown by their local airlines. The change, which was in the works before the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash over the weekend, would mark a major shift from how Boeing originally designed a stall-prevention feature in the 737 MAX when it first delivered to airlines in 2017. Negotiations to settle the trade battle between the U.S. and China are intensifying and could be in the "final weeks," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate panel Tuesday, with both sides holding frequent talks aiming to clear the last stumbling blocks.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com