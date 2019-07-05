Log in
Industrials Down as Fed Bets Are Reversed -- Industrials Roundup

07/05/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as traders reversed bets that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates aggressively at its July meeting. U.S. employers added 224,000 jobs in June, possibly easing concerns raised by the Federal Reserve and others that the jobs market was slowing. "This leaves us comfortable with our call for the Fed to wait until September to deliver the first rate reduction," said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients. Congressional testimony from the central bank chief on Wednesday and Thursday will "guide market expectations for the July meeting," said the Merrill strategists. The jobs data also could take the worst-case scenario for stock investors--a sharp recession--off the table for now. "We don't see a recession on the horizon and continued strong jobs data is one of the main reasons," said Ryan Detrick, senior investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in e-mailed comments. Executives at German lighting manufacturer Osram Licht said the company supports the roughly $3.8 billion takeover offer from U.S. investment firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

