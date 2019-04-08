Industrials Down as GE, Boeing Weigh -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell as two of the largest U.S. manufacturers sold off heavily. Shares of Boeing slid after the aircraft maker warned it would temporarily cut deliveries on its 737 jets to reflect the grounding of the 737 Max model worldwide. Shares of General Electric fell after JPMorgan analyst and GE "bear" Stephen Tusa, who caught on to GE's financial problems long before most brokers, cut his rating on the conglomerate once more. Mr. Tusa's upgrade of GE in December was seen by investors as a sign that the conglomerate was finally putting dubious strategic moves behind it. Orders for U.S. manufactured goods sank 0.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted $497.47 billion, the Commerce Department said. The tally was in line with economists' forecasts but marked the fourth negative print in five months. Caterpillar is seeking to increase sales of parts and repair services to smooth out the swings in the cyclical business of selling machinery, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com