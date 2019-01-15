Log in
Industrials Down as Traders Hedge on Trade-Talks Outcome -- Industrials Roundup

01/15/2019 | 04:21pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies ticked down as traders hedged their bets on the outcome of U.S.-China trade negotiations. Ford Motor and Volkswagen agreed to build a global manufacturing alliance for making pick-up trucks and other vehicles that the auto makers said could create nearly $1 billion in annual savings after 2023. Investment firm Apollo Global Management is nearing a deal to buy Arconic, which makes aluminum plates for aircraft and cars, for more than $10 billion, in what would be one of the largest leveraged buyouts in recent years.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

