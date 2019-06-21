Log in
Industrials Down on Iran, Trade-Deal Nerves -- Industrials Roundup

06/21/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid nervousness about military and trade conflicts. Shares of packaging concern Sealed Air fell sharply, a day after the company fired its financial chief, Bill Stiehl, in relation to a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. Boeing shares fell slightly Friday but were higher on the week of the Paris Airshow, as the aircraft giant secured crucial votes of confidence in its 737 MAX jet in the wake of fatal crashes months previously.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

