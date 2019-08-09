Industrials Down on Trade-Battle Fears -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid fears that no end was in sight for the U.S.-Chinese trade dispute.

"The market appears to be holding up as long as the negotiations continue," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

A revival in the wholesale inflation index spurred fears that the Federal Reserve will be limited in its ability to cut interest rates. The producer price index rose 0.2% in July from June, its largest gain since April. On an annual basis, the increase was more in line with Fed targets, as wholesale prices increased a modest 1.7%, according to the Labor Department.

