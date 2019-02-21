Log in
Industrials Drop After Weak Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

02/21/2019 | 05:37pm EST

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after weak factory data.

Orders for durable goods, manufactured products intended to last at least three years, rose a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in December from the prior month, the Commerce Department said, significantly short of economists' targets as rising demand for autos was offset by slowing orders in other areas. The business-investment gauge, new orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft, declined 0.7% in December, the fourth decline since August 2018.

In another indication that global growth fears are coming to fruition, the first reading of the IHS Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.7 in February from 54.9 in January.

Economists at J.P. Morgan cut their outlook for U.S. economic growth to 1.5% from 1.75% in the wake of the durable-goods report.

One strategist noted that the dramatic stock-market rally of the last two months has occurred against a backdrop of falling growth expectations. "The year-to-date rally in risk assets is largely being driven by investor expectations that rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will be on hold this year and that a trade agreement between the US and China will be reached soon, boosting global growth," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at the US SPDR unit of State Street Global Advisors. "The question is whether investors' confidence will be rewarded."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

