Industrials Fall After Mexico Tariff Measures -- Industrials Roundup

05/31/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after President Donald Trump proposed tariffs on Mexico that could disrupt factory supply chains.

The Trump administration proposed slapping 5% tariffs on Mexican imports -- nearly $360 billion a year of trucks, cars, vegetables and other goods -- starting June 10 unless Mexico stems the flow of undocumented migrants to the U.S. If components are included, the value of goods crossing the border is even higher.

"Tariffs start small, but could get multiplied for auto parts," said strategists at Swiss bank UBS. "The effect on the auto industry is critical."

Shares of Ford Motor fell by more than 2% while General Motors was down by more than 4%. GM counts on Mexico as both a market for its products and a location for its factories.

"Just as Caterpillar along with the semiconductor stocks and Apple are proxies for the U.S.-China trade war GM is a proxy for Mexican-U.S. trade," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

