Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Fall After Trump Tweets -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply after President Donald Trump responded to Chinese tariff moves.

Mr. Trump said U.S. companies were "hereby ordered" to start looking for alternatives to doing business in China after Beijing said it would impose tariffs on $75 billion of additional U.S. products. In a series of tweets responding to China's latest move, Mr. Trump also accused the Chinese government of failing to fulfill promises on controlling the flow of the dangerous drug fentanyl into the U.S., among other things.

Mr. Trump said United Parcel Service, Amazon.com and FedEx should inspect packages coming from China to the U.S. for fentanyl. Shares of all three fell.

"All this will have a negative effect on the global economy," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

China plans to impose tariffs of 5% and 10% on almost all the remaining U.S. imports on which it has yet to impose punitive taxes, including vehicles and car parts, in retaliation against U.S. moves to slap punitive tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods.

"The fact is that the U.S. economy -- while it is a more self-contained economy than China's -- it's nonetheless an economy where, on the Standard & Poor's 500, 41% to 50% of revenue come from outside the U.S.," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "On the basic level, companies that are not selling more overseas ... are not going to spend as much on capital expenditure, and their hiring expectations may weaken."

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION -3.88% 151.97 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL -3.59% 79.13 Delayed Quote.0.65%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -1.59% 1362.5 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE -3.42% 111.28 Delayed Quote.18.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:44pIMF to hold weekend meetings in Argentina with advisers for Macri, Fernandez
RE
06:42pNEW EU IMPORT CURBS ON FRUIT NOT CANADA SPECIFIC : Canadian minister
RE
06:28pKey dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
06:26pWORLD NEEDS TO END RISKY RELIANCE ON U.S. DOLLAR : BoE's Carney
RE
06:23pOil spills into U.S.-China trade war, prices slump
RE
06:16pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : New Bankruptcy Law Provides Debt Relief
PU
06:13pStocks tumble, yen rallies as U.S. and China escalate trade war
RE
06:10pStocks tumble, yen rallies as U.S. and China escalate trade war
RE
06:10pStocks tumble, yen rallies as U.S. and China escalate trade war
RE
06:09pFED'S POWELL VS. TRUMP : who's got a 'feel' for markets now?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
2APPLE : APPLE : Trump presses U.S. companies to close China operations
3FACEBOOK : WORLD NEEDS TO END RISKY RELIANCE ON U.S. DOLLAR: BoE's Carney
4Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
5CARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group