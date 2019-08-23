Industrials Fall After Trump Tweets -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell sharply after President Donald Trump responded to Chinese tariff moves.

Mr. Trump said U.S. companies were "hereby ordered" to start looking for alternatives to doing business in China after Beijing said it would impose tariffs on $75 billion of additional U.S. products. In a series of tweets responding to China's latest move, Mr. Trump also accused the Chinese government of failing to fulfill promises on controlling the flow of the dangerous drug fentanyl into the U.S., among other things.

Mr. Trump said United Parcel Service, Amazon.com and FedEx should inspect packages coming from China to the U.S. for fentanyl. Shares of all three fell.

"All this will have a negative effect on the global economy," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

China plans to impose tariffs of 5% and 10% on almost all the remaining U.S. imports on which it has yet to impose punitive taxes, including vehicles and car parts, in retaliation against U.S. moves to slap punitive tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods.

"The fact is that the U.S. economy -- while it is a more self-contained economy than China's -- it's nonetheless an economy where, on the Standard & Poor's 500, 41% to 50% of revenue come from outside the U.S.," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "On the basic level, companies that are not selling more overseas ... are not going to spend as much on capital expenditure, and their hiring expectations may weaken."

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com