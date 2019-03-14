Industrials Fall; GE Rises on Plans to Cut Costs, Debt -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies sank amid continued turmoil for some sector giants. Boeing shares fell further as the black boxes from Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 arrived in France early for analysis, a key step in a probe that could help determine how long Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jetliner remains grounded around the world. Shares of struggling conglomerate General Electric rose as it outlined plans to cut costs and debt but warned investors of another year of lower profits and weak cash flow from its core industrial operations. In a conference call Thursday, GE executives called 2019 a "reset year."

-Amy Pessetto, amy.pessetto@dowjones.com