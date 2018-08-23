Industrials Fall on Trade-Talk Doubts -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outcome of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

China and the U.S. launched a fresh round of tariffs on $16 billion of each other's goods, even as officials from both governments sat down for negotiations to resolve their monthslong trade fight. While officials on both sides have played down the likelihood of a breakthrough, investors have positioned portfolios for a cease-fire at some stage this year. "Although the probability of a Trade War (especially with China) has increased it still remains a tail risk in our view," said strategists at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients.

Honeywell International is moving ahead with plans to break up the company as part of its effort to simplify its operations, filing paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for possible spinoffs Resideo Technologies and Garrett Motion.

