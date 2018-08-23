Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Fall on Trade-Talk Doubts -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies fell slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outcome of trade talks between the U.S. and China.

China and the U.S. launched a fresh round of tariffs on $16 billion of each other's goods, even as officials from both governments sat down for negotiations to resolve their monthslong trade fight. While officials on both sides have played down the likelihood of a breakthrough, investors have positioned portfolios for a cease-fire at some stage this year. "Although the probability of a Trade War (especially with China) has increased it still remains a tail risk in our view," said strategists at brokerage Barclays, in a note to clients.

Honeywell International is moving ahead with plans to break up the company as part of its effort to simplify its operations, filing paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for possible spinoffs Resideo Technologies and Garrett Motion.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aU.S.-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in
RE
12:23aU.S.-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in
RE
12:17aTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : GO 10 Project Closures
PU
12:17aASU ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY : First nationwide study shows the environmental costs of contact lenses
PU
12:17aJONI ERNST : In Bipartisan Effort, Senators Urge EPA to Boost Biodiesel, Support Jobs
PU
12:14aU.S. SEC to review decision rejecting bitcoin ETFs
RE
12:03aU.S. CEOs warn of harm from Trump administration's immigration policy
RE
08/23STEPTOE & JOHNSON LLP : Inside EPA Quotes Amantea, Brophy on Global Impacts of California's Prop. 65
PU
08/23Consumer Companies Fall as Home-Sales Data Weigh -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/23Industrials Fall on Trade-Talk Doubts -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
2OREZONE GOLD CORP : OREZONE GOLD : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Bomboré Gold Project
3ALLIANT ENERGY : ALLIANT ENERGY : How to stay safe if flooding occurs
4MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC : SIERRA TOTAL RETURN FUND : Announces Q4 2018 Distribution
5SOJOURN EXPLORATION INC : Sojourn Closes First Tranche of $2.8 Million Financing

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.