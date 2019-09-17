Industrials Flat Ahead of Fed -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement Wednesday.

Industrial production, a measure of factory, mining and utility output, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in August from the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Tuesday, well above economists' expectations for a 0.2% increase.

Relatively strong data recently could remove some of the urgency for Fed intervention, analysts say. "Unless there's a big surprise, the markets' response...will focus on forward guidance," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients. "U.S. economic data has been stabilizing, but the risks around trade and slowing global growth are still in play."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com