Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrials Flat As Investors Await Stimulus Bill Updates -- Industrials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat as investors awaited the outcome of renewed negotiations on economic-stimulus legislation.

Talks between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were set to resume on Capitol Hill, one day after President Trump said he was considering issuing executive orders without waiting for a legislative agreement.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak's disclosure of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, a revelation that caused a spike in the photography company's shares, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ford Motor's Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will take over as chief executive, succeeding the retiring Jim Hackett, who is more than three years into a turnaround effort that has yet to lift profit or the auto maker's depressed share price.

A top-ranking official at the United Auto Workers, Richard Rankin, has resigned and the union said it has stopped its process of removing him following an internal investigation into allegations he sexually harassed subordinates. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY -5.44% 71.08 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.54% 6.86 Delayed Quote.-28.06%
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. -0.11% 13.65 Delayed Quote.-15.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pIndustrials Flat As Investors Await Stimulus Bill Updates -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:55pMatch forecasts sales above estimates as pandemic boosts Tinder's appeal
RE
05:55pExxon plans to suspend employer match to employee retirement plans in Oct -sources
RE
05:37pDisney avoids pandemic disaster feared by investors
RE
05:33pUtilities Up As Investors Warm To Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pU.S., Chinese Officials to Meet Aug. 15, Assess Trade Deal--4th Update
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Up As Netflix Gains -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:28pTech Up Slightly As Investors Hedge On Deal Outlook, Stimulus Bill Chances -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:27pHUMAN CAPITAL PROJECT : Key Reports
PU
05:25pKuwaiti lessor halves Boeing 737 MAX order after ending legal claim
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
3BP PLC : BP : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group