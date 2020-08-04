Industrials Flat As Investors Await Stimulus Bill Updates -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were flat as investors awaited the outcome of renewed negotiations on economic-stimulus legislation.

Talks between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were set to resume on Capitol Hill, one day after President Trump said he was considering issuing executive orders without waiting for a legislative agreement.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak's disclosure of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, a revelation that caused a spike in the photography company's shares, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Ford Motor's Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will take over as chief executive, succeeding the retiring Jim Hackett, who is more than three years into a turnaround effort that has yet to lift profit or the auto maker's depressed share price.

A top-ranking official at the United Auto Workers, Richard Rankin, has resigned and the union said it has stopped its process of removing him following an internal investigation into allegations he sexually harassed subordinates.

