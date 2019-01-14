Industrials Flat as Trade-Deal Optimism Offsets Chinese Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were more or less flat after President Donald Trump's optimism about a trade deal with China offset weak trade data. "We're doing very well with China," said Mr. Trump. "They're having a hard time with their economy because of the tariffs." Shares of major U.S. exporters including Caterpillar and Boeing had initially fallen in the wake of a report that Chinese imports had fallen by 7.6% in December. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said that he did not see a recession on the horizon and that Fed policy was not holding back the economy. Eurozone factory output slumped in November, recording its largest annual decline in six years and suggesting that economic growth hasn't rebounded from a disappointing third quarter.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com