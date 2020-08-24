Industrials Gain Lead by Airlines, Cruise Companies -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies were higher as some of the pandemic's hardest-hit industries rebounded a bit on optimism for a treatment.

Shares of airlines and cruise companies are still down significantly this year, but American Airlines Group and United Airlines Holdings both rose about 10% Monday.

Carnival rose 10% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings advanced 7.6%.

Boeing is expected to provide more details soon on additional job cuts after launching a second round of buyouts, targeting a move above the 19,000 reduction budgeted last month. The company is also reviewing whether to consolidate 787 assembly in a single site.

