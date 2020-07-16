Industrials Give Back Some Recent Gains In Volatile Trading Session -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies gave back some of their recent gains in a volatile trading session.

One brokerage said Wednesday's factory data were promising, however. "The spectacular bounce in June industrial production was led by autos - the household's second biggest ticket item - while aerospace - the largest capital good item produced in the U.S. - grew at sluggish 4.5%, held back by fleet retirements and delays with 737 MAX production," said analysts at brokerage Jefferies, in a note to clients.

In a more sobering piece of economic data, filings for jobless benefits held nearly steady at 1.3 million last week, remaining stubbornly high as some states struggled to contain the virus.

The euro edged higher after the European Central Bank maintained its policy measures, as widely expected.

German boxship giant Hapag-Lloyd posted stronger-than-expected preliminary second-quarter earnings despite dozens of cancelled sailings and a sharp drop in volumes.

