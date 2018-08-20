Industrials Higher, Traders Tweak Trade Bets -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as traders recalibrated bets that trade disputes would hurt growth in the sector.

"Chinese officials are due to travel to the U.S. for another round of negotiations later this month, but we caution investors not to read this as an overly optimistic sign," said Bob Doll, chief equity strategist at money manager Nuveen Investments. "We still expect trade issues to surface and perhaps escalate, and see little hope of significantly easing tensions this year."

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com