Industrials Rise on Trade-Talk Hopes -- Industrials Roundup

08/19/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose on hopes of progress in U.S.-Chinese trade negotiations.

The Commerce Department's second delay of a ban on U.S. companies doing business with Huawei Technologies, combined with a less hawkish tone from President Donald Trump on the outlook for trade talks, has spurred bets on the sectors most sensitive to the pace of global trade.

General Electric shares were flat as the manufacturing conglomerate elaborated on a rebuttal of forensic account Harry Markopolos's attack on the company. In an update posted online, GE's vice president for investor relations, Steve Winoker, refuted Mr. Markopolos's claim the company would have to boost reserves at its long-term insurance business by billions of dollars because of an accounting change. Mr. Winoker also defended the company's accounting for its oil-and-gas unit, Baker Hughes.

In one bad sign for global trade, production of containerboard for export fell 18% in July, analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse wrote in a research note.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 1.71% 21.42 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.36% 11.2 Delayed Quote.2.31%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -1.37% 8.67 Delayed Quote.16.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.25% 59.72 Delayed Quote.7.76%
WTI 1.67% 56.1 Delayed Quote.20.64%
