Industrials Sink as Warren Buffett Sells Off Airline Holdings -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies sank amid pessimism that the U.S. economy will bounce back quickly.

U.S. factory orders posted a record drop in March as efforts to contain the new coronavirus disrupted supply chains and quashed demand, the Commerce Department said.

New orders for manufactured goods fell 10.3% from February to a seasonally adjusted $445.8 billion in March, the biggest month-to-month fall in records dating to 1992.

Over the weekend, Warren Buffett, the world's most famous investor, said he sold his airlines holdings and talked candidly about his concerns in the market.

Shares of U.S. airlines declined Monday in the wake of Berkshire Hathaway's complete exit from the sector. Mr. Buffett's announcement that he's sold out of American Airlines, Delta, Southwest and United Airlines after a four-year return fling with the sector pushed some of the stocks back toward all-time lows.

While Mr. Buffett sounded optimistic notes and waxed about "American magic," he also conceded that he didn't see any attractive investments right now.

General Electric Co. is cutting roughly 13,000 jobs in its jet engine business, expanding its planned cost-cutting efforts as the coronavirus pandemic cripples the aviation industry.

GE said Monday in a memo to staff that it plans to cut 25% of its global aviation workforce in coming months. The unit, which employed about 52,000 people at the end of 2019, makes engines for Boeing Co. and Airbus SE.

Some container shipping companies may collapse if the global trade downturn stemming from coronavirus lockdowns extends to the end of the year or beyond, the head of Germany's biggest shipping company said.

"The shape of the recovery is very uncertain," Hapag-Lloyd AG Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen, said in an interview.

"We are cutting costs as much as we can to counter the missing volume and to have sufficient liquidity."

Several FedEx workers at the company's Newark, N.J., air hub have died due to complications of the coronavirus, a sign of the toll that the outbreak has taken on front-line delivery workers.

The outbreak among FedEx workers has prompted questions from New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who wrote to FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith about safety protocols at the delivery giant.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com