Industrials Slide After Multiday Rally -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell, with airline stocks pulling back after a multiday rally.

Shares of American Airlines Group declined 8.7%, Delta Air Lines fell 7.6% and United Airlines Holdings dropped 8.3%.

Boeing said jetliner cancellations exceeded new orders in May, though the company found a bright spot with fresh deals for its cargo planes. Plane-rental companies dropped deals for 14 more 737 MAX jets, and Boeing also lost orders for four wide-body aircraft. The cancellations were less than in April and came in a month when rival Airbus SE won no new jetliner business.

Hong Kong's government is leading a bailout of the city's flagship air carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., providing it with the bulk of a $5 billion funding package that could also give the government a minority stake in the 73-year-old company.

