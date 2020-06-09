Log in
Industrials Slide After Multiday Rally -- Industrials Roundup

06/09/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell, with airline stocks pulling back after a multiday rally.

Shares of American Airlines Group declined 8.7%, Delta Air Lines fell 7.6% and United Airlines Holdings dropped 8.3%.

Boeing said jetliner cancellations exceeded new orders in May, though the company found a bright spot with fresh deals for its cargo planes. Plane-rental companies dropped deals for 14 more 737 MAX jets, and Boeing also lost orders for four wide-body aircraft. The cancellations were less than in April and came in a month when rival Airbus SE won no new jetliner business.

Hong Kong's government is leading a bailout of the city's flagship air carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., providing it with the bulk of a $5 billion funding package that could also give the government a minority stake in the 73-year-old company. 

 Write to Amy Pesseto at amy.pesseto@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -7.62% 75.67 Real-time Quote.-37.22%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -8.67% 18.55 Delayed Quote.-29.18%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -5.97% 216.74 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.01% 8.81 End-of-day quote.-23.52%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -7.57% 34.17 Delayed Quote.-36.78%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -8.32% 44.64 Delayed Quote.-44.72%
