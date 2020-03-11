Industrials Slide As Boeing Sees Biggest Drop In Decades -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of industrial and transportation companies slid as investors braced for a worldwide slowdown in trade and travel due to the spread of Covid-19, now officially a global pandemic.

Shares of jet maker Boeing fell by 18%, the largest drop in 45 years after it said it would draw down a credit line to boost its cash cushion against the impact of the pandemic. That spooked markets, driving up the cost of insuring the company's debt on credit-default swap markets.

Economically cyclical sectors had surged Tuesday amid rumors that the Trump administration was set to unveil a major round of stimulus. On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged lawmakers to quickly approve a stimulus measure to ease the economic pain inflicted by the novel coronavirus. Mr. Mnuchin said the U.S. government should cover coronavirus-associated costs for small and medium-sized businesses, comparing the pandemic to a hurricane.

Even drastic fiscal measures may not be able to contain the economic damage, according to one strategist.

"I think a payroll tax reprieve is a good idea, but that doesn't help anybody who is losing their job or have lost their job because of this, and it doesn't help people who are being paid by the hour, who are being quarantined and can't get to work," said Oliver Pursche, chief market strategist at broker-dealer Bruderman Brothers.

In what could be a foreshadowing of the U.S. approach, Britain's government and central bank announced a rare joint stimulus plan to combat the debilitating effects of the coronavirus on the economy.

Industrial conglomerate DuPont de Nemours expects the coronavirus to lower first-quarter sales by $100 million.

